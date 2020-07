Amenities

Located in the Winter Hill area of Somerville. Under 15 minute walk to Sullivan Square T station on the Orange Line. This is a 1 bedroom in a Two-Family. Nothing feels better than Hardwood flooring under foot. This unit has a Open Concept with the following amenities: dishwasher, disposal, and refrigerator. Laundry is conveniently located in the unit. This unit has forced hot water baseboard heated by natural gas. Permit Street Parking. If you enjoy dirt then you will enjoy the yard of this unit. (Reference #141105)