All apartments in Somerville
Find more places like 83 Concord Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Somerville, MA
/
83 Concord Ave
Last updated June 10 2020 at 10:22 PM

83 Concord Ave

83 Concord Avenue · (617) 538-7225
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Somerville
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

83 Concord Avenue, Somerville, MA 02143
Ward Two

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,825

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
86 Walk Score! Second floor of a three family. Three bedroom/one bath. Walking distance to Harvard Square and Inman & Union Square . Features include a newly renovated eat-in-kitchen, spacious living room and dining room with built in cabinet, 3 good sized bedrooms with ample closet space, tile bathroom, new dishwasher, laundry space available in basement. No pets allowed. Tenants pay for all utilities. Quick access to shops, restaurants, retail and public transportation. Convenient to Harvard, MIT and Central Square. Unit is vacant and easy to show.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 83 Concord Ave have any available units?
83 Concord Ave has a unit available for $2,825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 83 Concord Ave have?
Some of 83 Concord Ave's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 83 Concord Ave currently offering any rent specials?
83 Concord Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 83 Concord Ave pet-friendly?
No, 83 Concord Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerville.
Does 83 Concord Ave offer parking?
No, 83 Concord Ave does not offer parking.
Does 83 Concord Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 83 Concord Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 83 Concord Ave have a pool?
No, 83 Concord Ave does not have a pool.
Does 83 Concord Ave have accessible units?
No, 83 Concord Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 83 Concord Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 83 Concord Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 83 Concord Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 83 Concord Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 83 Concord Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Windsor at Maxwell's Green
1 Maxwells Grn
Somerville, MA 02145
136 Highland Ave
136 Highland Ave
Somerville, MA 02143
Montaje
449 Canal St
Somerville, MA 02145
Avalon at Assembly Row
333 Great River Rd
Somerville, MA 02145
123 Highland Avenue
123 Highland Ave
Somerville, MA 02143
AVA Somerville
445 Artisan Way
Somerville, MA 02145

Similar Pages

Somerville 1 BedroomsSomerville 2 Bedrooms
Somerville Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSomerville Pet Friendly Places
Somerville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MA
Marlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Spring HillPowder House
Winter Hill
Mystic River

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity