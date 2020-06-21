83 Concord Ave

Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated range refrigerator

86 Walk Score! Second floor of a three family. Three bedroom/one bath. Walking distance to Harvard Square and Inman & Union Square . Features include a newly renovated eat-in-kitchen, spacious living room and dining room with built in cabinet, 3 good sized bedrooms with ample closet space, tile bathroom, new dishwasher, laundry space available in basement. No pets allowed. Tenants pay for all utilities. Quick access to shops, restaurants, retail and public transportation. Convenient to Harvard, MIT and Central Square. Unit is vacant and easy to show.