Home
/
Somerville, MA
/
80 Ten Hills Road
Last updated July 17 2020 at 7:52 AM

80 Ten Hills Road

80 Ten Hills Road · (781) 605-8924
Location

80 Ten Hills Road, Somerville, MA 02145
Ten Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Sep 1

$4,400

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
80 Ten Hills Road, Somerville, MA 02145 - 4 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Egi Gjikondi, Broad Street Boutique Realty, (781) 605-8924. Available from: 09/01/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. A luxury 4 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment on 2 levels in Somerville in the Ten Hills section next to Assembly Row. Recently remodeled, walking distance (6 minutes) to everything Assembly Row has to offer and a 15 minute walk door to door to the new Assembly T station. 3 car off street parking. These are 4 full bedrooms all quite large and 2 bedrooms have double closets and one has a private porch. 2 full bathrooms, one remodeled this year. High ceilings, living area is on 2 levels with skylights in one of the bedrooms. All floors are hardwood, shared back yard, Central AC and dedicated laundry with plenty of basement storage. Large open plan eat in kitchen with a living room and dining room. - Central AC - New high efficiency heating and hot water system (gas) - New windows, fully insulated - HW floors throughout - All new appliances - Gas stove - Dishwasher, Built in Microwave, Granite countertops - New kitchen, maple cabinets - Private laundry - Private porches (front & rear) - Back yard (shared) - Private basement storage unit - 3 car off street parking - Each room wired for cable TV & phone/internet - Door intercom Close to Boston / Somerville / Arlington / Medford / Cambridge. Extremely convenient to bus and T, Supermarkets, restaurants, café’s etc. - Walk to the Starbucks, Trader Joe’s at Assembly Row in 6 minutes, with bars / restaurants / cafes etc. all close by. - 15 Minute walk to Assembly T Station (Orange Line) - 9 minute walk to 90 bus to Davis Square T (Red Line) - 5 minute walk to 95 bus, to Sullivan Square T (Orange Line) - 13 minute walk to 89 bus to Davis Square T (Red Line) and Sullivan Square T (Orange Line) - 13 minute walk to 93 bus to Downtown Boston (Washington Street) via Sullivan Square T (Orange Line) and Charlestown - 13 minute walk to 101 bus to Sullivan Square T (Orange Line) - Walking distance to Trader Joe’s (6 min), close to Union Square and easy access to route 28 / I93. Will consider small pets. This is an exceptional apartment in a great location, not your typical rental. [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3627783 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

