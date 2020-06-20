80 Ten Hills Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking

A luxury 4 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment on 2 levels in Somerville in the Ten Hills section next to Assembly Row. Recently remodeled, walking distance (6 minutes) to everything Assembly Row has to offer and a 15 minute walk door to door to the new Assembly T station. 3 car off street parking. These are 4 full bedrooms all quite large and 2 bedrooms have double closets and one has a private porch. 2 full bathrooms, one remodeled this year. High ceilings, living area is on 2 levels with skylights in one of the bedrooms. All floors are hardwood, shared back yard, Central AC and dedicated laundry with plenty of basement storage. Large open plan eat in kitchen with a living room and dining room. (Reference #176220)