80 Ten Hills Rd
80 Ten Hills Rd

80 Ten Hills Road · (617) 401-9292
Location

80 Ten Hills Road, Somerville, MA 02145
Ten Hills

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
cats allowed
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
A luxury 4 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment on 2 levels in Somerville in the Ten Hills section next to Assembly Row. Recently remodeled, walking distance (6 minutes) to everything Assembly Row has to offer and a 15 minute walk door to door to the new Assembly T station. 3 car off street parking. These are 4 full bedrooms all quite large and 2 bedrooms have double closets and one has a private porch. 2 full bathrooms, one remodeled this year. High ceilings, living area is on 2 levels with skylights in one of the bedrooms. All floors are hardwood, shared back yard, Central AC and dedicated laundry with plenty of basement storage. Large open plan eat in kitchen with a living room and dining room. (Reference #176220)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 80 Ten Hills Rd have any available units?
80 Ten Hills Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Somerville, MA.
What amenities does 80 Ten Hills Rd have?
Some of 80 Ten Hills Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 80 Ten Hills Rd currently offering any rent specials?
80 Ten Hills Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 80 Ten Hills Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 80 Ten Hills Rd is pet friendly.
Does 80 Ten Hills Rd offer parking?
Yes, 80 Ten Hills Rd does offer parking.
Does 80 Ten Hills Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 80 Ten Hills Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 80 Ten Hills Rd have a pool?
No, 80 Ten Hills Rd does not have a pool.
Does 80 Ten Hills Rd have accessible units?
No, 80 Ten Hills Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 80 Ten Hills Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 80 Ten Hills Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 80 Ten Hills Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 80 Ten Hills Rd has units with air conditioning.
