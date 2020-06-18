All apartments in Somerville
Find more places like
75 Munroe St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Somerville, MA
/
75 Munroe St.
Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:22 AM

75 Munroe St.

75 Munroe Street · (617) 576-3800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Somerville
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

75 Munroe Street, Somerville, MA 02143
Prospect Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 99999 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
All new Reno! 4 Bed 2 Bath in Union Square right across from the Monument. Views of the Boston Skyline! This apartment really feels like a home with direct entrance into your unit through a Large entryway that can be a bonus room, storage/mudroom or office. Spacious open Kitchen/Living room. Fully equipped kitchen with Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, Gas Stove, Dishwasher/Disposal. Large bedrooms, lots of windows and light, direct access to outdoor patio, dedicated storage in the basement, IN-UNIT LAUNDRY, easy street parking with permit. YouTube Tour! https://youtu.be/lbC7bkjqvqc

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 75 Munroe St. have any available units?
75 Munroe St. has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 75 Munroe St. have?
Some of 75 Munroe St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 75 Munroe St. currently offering any rent specials?
75 Munroe St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 75 Munroe St. pet-friendly?
No, 75 Munroe St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerville.
Does 75 Munroe St. offer parking?
No, 75 Munroe St. does not offer parking.
Does 75 Munroe St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 75 Munroe St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 75 Munroe St. have a pool?
No, 75 Munroe St. does not have a pool.
Does 75 Munroe St. have accessible units?
No, 75 Munroe St. does not have accessible units.
Does 75 Munroe St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 75 Munroe St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 75 Munroe St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 75 Munroe St. does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Avalon at Assembly Row
333 Great River Rd
Somerville, MA 02145
Montaje
449 Canal St
Somerville, MA 02145
AVA Somerville
445 Artisan Way
Somerville, MA 02145
Windsor at Maxwell's Green
1 Maxwells Grn
Somerville, MA 02145
136 Highland Ave
136 Highland Ave
Somerville, MA 02143
123 Highland Avenue
123 Highland Ave
Somerville, MA 02143

Similar Pages

Somerville 1 BedroomsSomerville 2 BedroomsSomerville Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSomerville Pet Friendly PlacesSomerville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Spring HillPowder HouseWinter HillMystic River

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence CollegeBecker CollegeHult International Business SchoolBerklee College of Music