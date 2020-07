Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

Excellent 3 bed apt located in the Union Square area of Somerville, just steps to many shops, bars, restaurants and public transportation (bus to Harvard - Kendall SQ & More.. This 3 bed has all good sized rooms, hardwood floors, eat in kitchen, dishwasher and cool front and back porches... Excellent DEAL for September move in!



Terms: One year lease