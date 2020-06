Amenities

4 bedroom, 2 bath apartment walk-able to Porter Square in 8 minutes or less. Currently under renovations, will have a renovated kitchen with new cabinets, appliances, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors throughout. Very sunny with front and back porches. Very walk-able to most of the Harvard University campus. (Reference #130195)