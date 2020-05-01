63 Hudson St.

Amenities

Newly Renovated 4 bedroom, 3 bath on the second and third floors of a two family home in the desirable area of Spring Hill. Features, brand new Kitchen and Baths, All new appliances, Hardwood Floors throughout, Free Laundry in building and parking available for an additional $100 per space. Close to Davis and Union Sq's and everything Somerville has to offer. A MUST SEE! Ron Stiriti Castles Unlimited 857 719 9312 NOTE: PICTURES DO NOT REFLECT THE NEW RENOVATIONS, NEW PICS TO BE ADDED, COLORS OF ROOMS ARE A LIGHT GREY AND KITCHEN IS UPDATED WITH ALL NEW APPLIANCES . Ron Stiriti Castles Unlimited 857 719 9312



Terms: One year lease