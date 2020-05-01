All apartments in Somerville
63 Hudson St.
Last updated June 7 2020 at 2:12 PM

63 Hudson St.

63 Hudson Street · (617) 964-3300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

63 Hudson Street, Somerville, MA 02143
Powder House

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Newly Renovated 4 bedroom, 3 bath on the second and third floors of a two family home in the desirable area of Spring Hill. Features, brand new Kitchen and Baths, All new appliances, Hardwood Floors throughout, Free Laundry in building and parking available for an additional $100 per space. Close to Davis and Union Sq's and everything Somerville has to offer. A MUST SEE! Ron Stiriti Castles Unlimited 857 719 9312 NOTE: PICTURES DO NOT REFLECT THE NEW RENOVATIONS, NEW PICS TO BE ADDED, COLORS OF ROOMS ARE A LIGHT GREY AND KITCHEN IS UPDATED WITH ALL NEW APPLIANCES . Ron Stiriti Castles Unlimited 857 719 9312

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 63 Hudson St. have any available units?
63 Hudson St. has a unit available for $4,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 63 Hudson St. have?
Some of 63 Hudson St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 63 Hudson St. currently offering any rent specials?
63 Hudson St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 63 Hudson St. pet-friendly?
No, 63 Hudson St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerville.
Does 63 Hudson St. offer parking?
Yes, 63 Hudson St. does offer parking.
Does 63 Hudson St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 63 Hudson St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 63 Hudson St. have a pool?
No, 63 Hudson St. does not have a pool.
Does 63 Hudson St. have accessible units?
No, 63 Hudson St. does not have accessible units.
Does 63 Hudson St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 63 Hudson St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 63 Hudson St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 63 Hudson St. does not have units with air conditioning.
