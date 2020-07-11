62 Prescott St.

Amenities

2nd floor of multi-family house on Prescott Street in Union Square. Over 1400 square feet of living area comprised of 3 large bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, large eat-in-kitchen with dishwasher and pantry, and living room. Hardwood floors in living room and bedrooms, tile floor in kitchen and baths. Ceiling fans throughout. The apartment admits an exceptional amount of sunlight year round. Coin-op laundry in basement. Large back yard. Unbeatable central location in Somerville. Near Highland Ave and bus lines, short walk to City Hall and Somerville High School, YMCA, Union Square retail and restaurants, Prospect Hill and Market Basket. 1.5 miles to Inman Square and Cambridge Hospital. 2 miles to Harvard University, Porter Square and Assembly Row Shopping Center. 2.5 miles to Davis Square. Convenient also to Rt 28 & Rt 93, Charlestown and Downtown Boston. Available September 1st. Exclusively offered by Robert Ortiz at Cambridge Portfolios LLC No pets permitted. Due Up-Front: First & Last Month Rent, Security Deposit, Broker Fees Lease through 8/31/2021



