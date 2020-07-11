All apartments in Somerville
62 Prescott St.

62 Prescott Street · (617) 756-5195
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

62 Prescott Street, Somerville, MA 02143
Spring Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
ceiling fan
2nd floor of multi-family house on Prescott Street in Union Square. Over 1400 square feet of living area comprised of 3 large bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, large eat-in-kitchen with dishwasher and pantry, and living room. Hardwood floors in living room and bedrooms, tile floor in kitchen and baths. Ceiling fans throughout. The apartment admits an exceptional amount of sunlight year round. Coin-op laundry in basement. Large back yard. Unbeatable central location in Somerville. Near Highland Ave and bus lines, short walk to City Hall and Somerville High School, YMCA, Union Square retail and restaurants, Prospect Hill and Market Basket. 1.5 miles to Inman Square and Cambridge Hospital. 2 miles to Harvard University, Porter Square and Assembly Row Shopping Center. 2.5 miles to Davis Square. Convenient also to Rt 28 & Rt 93, Charlestown and Downtown Boston. Available September 1st. Exclusively offered by Robert Ortiz at Cambridge Portfolios LLC No pets permitted. Due Up-Front: First & Last Month Rent, Security Deposit, Broker Fees Lease through 8/31/2021

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 62 Prescott St. have any available units?
62 Prescott St. has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 62 Prescott St. have?
Some of 62 Prescott St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 62 Prescott St. currently offering any rent specials?
62 Prescott St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 62 Prescott St. pet-friendly?
No, 62 Prescott St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerville.
Does 62 Prescott St. offer parking?
No, 62 Prescott St. does not offer parking.
Does 62 Prescott St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 62 Prescott St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 62 Prescott St. have a pool?
No, 62 Prescott St. does not have a pool.
Does 62 Prescott St. have accessible units?
No, 62 Prescott St. does not have accessible units.
Does 62 Prescott St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 62 Prescott St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 62 Prescott St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 62 Prescott St. does not have units with air conditioning.
