Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:55 PM

60 Belmont

60 Belmont Street · (617) 803-9582
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

60 Belmont Street, Somerville, MA 02143
Spring Hill

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Seventies brick building on Spring Hill a short 12 minute walk to Porter sq and T, seventies style building with Dishwasher and disposal, Air conditioning in wall, nice tile bath, Galley kitchen has nice counter tops and microwave, lost of cabinets, good sized living room, two good sized bedrooms, great top floor roofdeck with views of downtown Boston, one free parking space included in rent! includes heat, hot water , nice Avail Sept 1 call Bill 617-803-9582 pictures are of similar unit in same building

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 60 Belmont have any available units?
60 Belmont doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Somerville, MA.
What amenities does 60 Belmont have?
Some of 60 Belmont's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 60 Belmont currently offering any rent specials?
60 Belmont isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 60 Belmont pet-friendly?
No, 60 Belmont is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerville.
Does 60 Belmont offer parking?
Yes, 60 Belmont does offer parking.
Does 60 Belmont have units with washers and dryers?
No, 60 Belmont does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 60 Belmont have a pool?
No, 60 Belmont does not have a pool.
Does 60 Belmont have accessible units?
No, 60 Belmont does not have accessible units.
Does 60 Belmont have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 60 Belmont has units with dishwashers.
Does 60 Belmont have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 60 Belmont has units with air conditioning.
