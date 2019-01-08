60 Belmont

Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal dishwasher parking air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Seventies brick building on Spring Hill a short 12 minute walk to Porter sq and T, seventies style building with Dishwasher and disposal, Air conditioning in wall, nice tile bath, Galley kitchen has nice counter tops and microwave, lost of cabinets, good sized living room, two good sized bedrooms, great top floor roofdeck with views of downtown Boston, one free parking space included in rent! includes heat, hot water , nice Avail Sept 1 call Bill 617-803-9582 pictures are of similar unit in same building



Terms: One year lease