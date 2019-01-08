57 Medford

Amenities

Newly Renovated with modern finishes! Conveniently located 3 bedroom apartment minutes to Lechmere Green Line T Station - Downtown Boston. Union Sq. Somerville etc. Short bike ride to MIT HULT Business East Cambridge Etc. Brand New Kitchen with high end cabinets new counter NEW Stainless Steel Appliances Harwood floors with Carpet in bedroom. Newly insulated house to save $$ on heating bills!! Coin OP Laundry in Basement. Plenty of free off street parking in neighborhood!! Twin City shopping plaza across street Marshalls Rite Aid Star Market Golds Target Etc.



