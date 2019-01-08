All apartments in Somerville
57 Medford

57 Medford Street · No Longer Available
Location

57 Medford Street, Somerville, MA 02143
East Cambridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Newly Renovated with modern finishes! Conveniently located 3 bedroom apartment minutes to Lechmere Green Line T Station - Downtown Boston. Union Sq. Somerville etc. Short bike ride to MIT HULT Business East Cambridge Etc. Brand New Kitchen with high end cabinets new counter NEW Stainless Steel Appliances Harwood floors with Carpet in bedroom. Newly insulated house to save $$ on heating bills!! Coin OP Laundry in Basement. Plenty of free off street parking in neighborhood!! Twin City shopping plaza across street Marshalls Rite Aid Star Market Golds Target Etc.

Terms: Fee Payor: Landlord 50%,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 57 Medford have any available units?
57 Medford doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Somerville, MA.
What amenities does 57 Medford have?
Some of 57 Medford's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 57 Medford currently offering any rent specials?
57 Medford isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 57 Medford pet-friendly?
No, 57 Medford is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerville.
Does 57 Medford offer parking?
Yes, 57 Medford does offer parking.
Does 57 Medford have units with washers and dryers?
No, 57 Medford does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 57 Medford have a pool?
No, 57 Medford does not have a pool.
Does 57 Medford have accessible units?
No, 57 Medford does not have accessible units.
Does 57 Medford have units with dishwashers?
No, 57 Medford does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 57 Medford have units with air conditioning?
No, 57 Medford does not have units with air conditioning.
