54 Pearl
54 Pearl Street · (617) 861-3642
Location

54 Pearl Street, Somerville, MA 02145
East Somerville

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit St. · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 9999 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Looking for a renovated 2 bed 1.5 bath and a den ? This property is what you've been looking for. This updated unit offers a gigantic living space with 2 beds, 1 den/office area, 1.5 baths, high ceilings, private outdoor deck, in unit washer/dryer and a brand new kitchen and bathrooms. This prime East Somerville location offers easy access driving in and out of Boston and is just a few blocks from the Sullivan Sq. T stop and the proposed new Green Line T. The unit is nearby plenty of local restaurants, stores and everything East Somerville and Assembly Sq. has to offer! Unit comes with 1 parking space and a second place may be available for an additional fee! "Video tour is available upon request"

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 54 Pearl have any available units?
54 Pearl has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 54 Pearl have?
Some of 54 Pearl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 54 Pearl currently offering any rent specials?
54 Pearl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 54 Pearl pet-friendly?
No, 54 Pearl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerville.
Does 54 Pearl offer parking?
Yes, 54 Pearl offers parking.
Does 54 Pearl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 54 Pearl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 54 Pearl have a pool?
No, 54 Pearl does not have a pool.
Does 54 Pearl have accessible units?
No, 54 Pearl does not have accessible units.
Does 54 Pearl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 54 Pearl has units with dishwashers.
Does 54 Pearl have units with air conditioning?
No, 54 Pearl does not have units with air conditioning.
