Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Looking for a renovated 2 bed 1.5 bath and a den ? This property is what you've been looking for. This updated unit offers a gigantic living space with 2 beds, 1 den/office area, 1.5 baths, high ceilings, private outdoor deck, in unit washer/dryer and a brand new kitchen and bathrooms. This prime East Somerville location offers easy access driving in and out of Boston and is just a few blocks from the Sullivan Sq. T stop and the proposed new Green Line T. The unit is nearby plenty of local restaurants, stores and everything East Somerville and Assembly Sq. has to offer! Unit comes with 1 parking space and a second place may be available for an additional fee! "Video tour is available upon request"