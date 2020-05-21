5 Parkdale Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Video available upon request. 3 bed/1 bath unit situated in one of Somerville's finest neighborhoods. Short walk to Harvard, Union and Inman Squares. This unit has three spacious bedrooms (can be rented with furniture), one living room (that can be easily converted to an additional bedroom if needed), one full bathroom, in unit Laundry, back covered porches, and two off street parking. New stove and New heating system, hardwood floors and energy efficient windows. Less than 10 mins walk to grocery stores (Whole Foods, Market Basket), Walgreens, restaurants, parks and all conveniences.