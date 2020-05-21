All apartments in Somerville
Find more places like 5 Parkdale Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Somerville, MA
/
5 Parkdale Street
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:53 PM

5 Parkdale Street

5 Parkdale Street · (617) 542-0012
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Somerville
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5 Parkdale Street, Somerville, MA 02143
Ward Two

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1025 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Video available upon request. 3 bed/1 bath unit situated in one of Somerville's finest neighborhoods. Short walk to Harvard, Union and Inman Squares. This unit has three spacious bedrooms (can be rented with furniture), one living room (that can be easily converted to an additional bedroom if needed), one full bathroom, in unit Laundry, back covered porches, and two off street parking. New stove and New heating system, hardwood floors and energy efficient windows. Less than 10 mins walk to grocery stores (Whole Foods, Market Basket), Walgreens, restaurants, parks and all conveniences.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Parkdale Street have any available units?
5 Parkdale Street has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5 Parkdale Street have?
Some of 5 Parkdale Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Parkdale Street currently offering any rent specials?
5 Parkdale Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Parkdale Street pet-friendly?
No, 5 Parkdale Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerville.
Does 5 Parkdale Street offer parking?
Yes, 5 Parkdale Street does offer parking.
Does 5 Parkdale Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Parkdale Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Parkdale Street have a pool?
No, 5 Parkdale Street does not have a pool.
Does 5 Parkdale Street have accessible units?
No, 5 Parkdale Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Parkdale Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5 Parkdale Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Parkdale Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 Parkdale Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5 Parkdale Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Montaje
449 Canal St
Somerville, MA 02145
Windsor at Maxwell's Green
1 Maxwells Grn
Somerville, MA 02145
AVA Somerville
445 Artisan Way
Somerville, MA 02145
136 Highland Ave
136 Highland Ave
Somerville, MA 02143
123 Highland Avenue
123 Highland Ave
Somerville, MA 02143
Avalon at Assembly Row
333 Great River Rd
Somerville, MA 02145

Similar Pages

Somerville 1 BedroomsSomerville 2 Bedrooms
Somerville Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSomerville Pet Friendly Places
Somerville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MA
Marlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Spring HillPowder House
Winter Hill
Mystic River

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity