Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Renovated 4 bed 1 bath apartment in West Somerville near Teele Square Davis Square and Tufts University. This spacious unit features a renovated eat-in-kitchen with shaker cabinets granite counters and GE Profile stainless steel appliances. Other features include a modern bathroom in-unit laundry hardwood floors throughout 4 good sized bedrooms LED lighting and front and rear decks. Tenant pays for all separately metered utilities including water/sewer. Parking may be available to rent though on-street permit parking is easy here. No Dogs