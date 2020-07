Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors cats allowed recently renovated

Beautiful top floor 2 bedroom in Somerville near Porter Square and Harvard. The apartment features a formal living room & dining room, hardwood floors throughout, brand new kitchen with granite counters, and spacious bedrooms that can fit a queen size bed plus furniture. Coin-operated laundry and storage in the basement. Cats allowed on a case-by-case basis. Available NOW Utilities separate



Terms: One year lease