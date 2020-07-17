409 Norfolk St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

FOR RENT! LUXURY SMART-SINGLE FAMILY the heart of INMAN SQUARE! Modern gas fireplace and architectural detailing throughout make this home a one of a kind property. This sun-filled 4 bedroom home has been completed renovated in 2017 to give you a thoughtfully designed space. The gourmet kitchen is a chef's dream, featuring Thermador professional appliances, stainless steel and granite countertops, custom cabinetry, and even a walk-in pantry. This Smart Home features an ELAN home entertainment system which also controls security cameras, music, thermostats and much more! Living areas are wired for sound - 4 zones, including 1 exterior zone - perfect for barbecues! This home has Central Air and Heat controlled by NEST programmable thermostats, new electrical, new plumbing, new siding, new windows. Additionally, there are 3 parking spaces, in-unit laundry, a private yard and comes FURNISHED! Just steps from Inman, Harvard Sq and Union Squares nightlife, restaurants, shops and cafes.