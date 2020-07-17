All apartments in Somerville
Find more places like 409 Norfolk St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Somerville, MA
/
409 Norfolk St
Last updated July 12 2020 at 11:47 PM

409 Norfolk St

409 Norfolk Street · (617) 461-5196
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Somerville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

409 Norfolk Street, Somerville, MA 02143
Inman Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$7,450

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
FOR RENT! LUXURY SMART-SINGLE FAMILY the heart of INMAN SQUARE! Modern gas fireplace and architectural detailing throughout make this home a one of a kind property. This sun-filled 4 bedroom home has been completed renovated in 2017 to give you a thoughtfully designed space. The gourmet kitchen is a chef's dream, featuring Thermador professional appliances, stainless steel and granite countertops, custom cabinetry, and even a walk-in pantry. This Smart Home features an ELAN home entertainment system which also controls security cameras, music, thermostats and much more! Living areas are wired for sound - 4 zones, including 1 exterior zone - perfect for barbecues! This home has Central Air and Heat controlled by NEST programmable thermostats, new electrical, new plumbing, new siding, new windows. Additionally, there are 3 parking spaces, in-unit laundry, a private yard and comes FURNISHED! Just steps from Inman, Harvard Sq and Union Squares nightlife, restaurants, shops and cafes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 409 Norfolk St have any available units?
409 Norfolk St has a unit available for $7,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 409 Norfolk St have?
Some of 409 Norfolk St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 409 Norfolk St currently offering any rent specials?
409 Norfolk St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 409 Norfolk St pet-friendly?
No, 409 Norfolk St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerville.
Does 409 Norfolk St offer parking?
Yes, 409 Norfolk St offers parking.
Does 409 Norfolk St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 409 Norfolk St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 409 Norfolk St have a pool?
No, 409 Norfolk St does not have a pool.
Does 409 Norfolk St have accessible units?
No, 409 Norfolk St does not have accessible units.
Does 409 Norfolk St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 409 Norfolk St has units with dishwashers.
Does 409 Norfolk St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 409 Norfolk St has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 409 Norfolk St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon at Assembly Row
333 Great River Rd
Somerville, MA 02145
AVA Somerville
445 Artisan Way
Somerville, MA 02145
Montaje
449 Canal St
Somerville, MA 02145
Windsor at Maxwell's Green
1 Maxwells Grn
Somerville, MA 02145
123 Highland Avenue
123 Highland Ave
Somerville, MA 02143
136 Highland Ave
136 Highland Ave
Somerville, MA 02143

Similar Pages

Somerville 1 BedroomsSomerville 2 Bedrooms
Somerville Apartments with Washer-DryersSomerville Pet Friendly Places
Somerville Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MAMedford, MAManchester, NHMalden, MARevere, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MA
Marlborough, MALawrence, MAArlington, MAWatertown Town, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAHaverhill, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Spring HillPowder House
Winter HillDavis Square
Mystic River

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity