All apartments in Somerville
Find more places like 30 Putnam.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Somerville, MA
/
30 Putnam
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

30 Putnam

30 Putnam Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Somerville
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

30 Putnam Street, Somerville, MA 02143
Prospect Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
granite counters
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Arguably one of the Best, Happening and Hippest Locations in Somerville/Cambridge! Your New Fully Furnished Rental Home Features: Central Heat and AC and all New Modern /High-End Kitchen with a Stainless Steel Gas Range, SS Appliances, and Lovely Granite Breakfast Island with Storage. New Bathroom. New On-Demand Water Heaters. Free Laundry room with direct access from the unit. Open floor plan. This one is a Must See! 5 Minutes walk right to the heart of Union Square and the NEW Bow Market, as well as 5 Minutes walk to Market Basket and Aeronaught Brewery! 1.2 Mile walk to Harvard University and 1.3 Mile walk to Porter Square. 15 minutes door to door to Porter via Bus. This is a Lovely street with Easy parking and just a short trip to so many shops, clubs, restaurants, stores, groceries, and University's! SHORT TERM OK with land lord! Landlord is ok with a short term agreement. Fully Furnished but furniture can be removed. Heating: Electric, Ductless Mini-Split System

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 Putnam have any available units?
30 Putnam doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Somerville, MA.
What amenities does 30 Putnam have?
Some of 30 Putnam's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 Putnam currently offering any rent specials?
30 Putnam isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 Putnam pet-friendly?
No, 30 Putnam is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerville.
Does 30 Putnam offer parking?
Yes, 30 Putnam does offer parking.
Does 30 Putnam have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30 Putnam does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 Putnam have a pool?
No, 30 Putnam does not have a pool.
Does 30 Putnam have accessible units?
No, 30 Putnam does not have accessible units.
Does 30 Putnam have units with dishwashers?
No, 30 Putnam does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 30 Putnam have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 30 Putnam has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor at Maxwell's Green
1 Maxwells Grn
Somerville, MA 02145
Montaje
449 Canal St
Somerville, MA 02145
123 Highland Avenue
123 Highland Ave
Somerville, MA 02143
Avalon at Assembly Row
333 Great River Rd
Somerville, MA 02145
136 Highland Ave
136 Highland Ave
Somerville, MA 02143
AVA Somerville
445 Artisan Way
Somerville, MA 02145

Similar Pages

Somerville 1 BedroomsSomerville 2 Bedrooms
Somerville Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSomerville Pet Friendly Places
Somerville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MA
Marlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Spring HillPowder House
Winter Hill
Mystic River

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music