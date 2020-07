Amenities

This unit is fully renovated and features gleaming hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen which is open to the living room features stainless steel appliances (refrigerator dishwasher microwave and range) and granite countertops. The bathroom showcases a subway tile bath surround and brand new fixtures. The unit also has an exclusive porch in the back of the building. Ample on-street parking is available. Tenant pays utilities including sub-metered water/sewer. No dogs. Laundromat located around the corner