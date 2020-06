Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking

Lovely top floor (3rd) 2 bedroom in close proximity to Davis Square. Hardwood floor, a nice small porch and lots of natural light make this one of the coziest places to call home. All utils included! June 1st move! Located just steps to Ball Sq and a 7-10 min walk to Davis, this location about as ideal as it gets. The Unit can INCLUDE 1 parking spot off street. Free laundry in the basement too. Call now!



Terms: One year lease