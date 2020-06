Amenities

Union Square Somerville: 3D Tour: https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/b9bb690c-1010-4dd3-934e-89af95992bf3?setAttribution=mls Freshly painted walls. Cheerful and charming two bedroom, 1 bath apartment on the first floor of a two family. Kitchen adjoins to a bonus space that can be used for dining or home office. Hardwood floors throughout and gas cooking. Union Square location with an abundance of shops and amenities near by. Proximity to Lincoln Park. Laundry available in the building. Small front yard space for relaxing. 0.5 miles to Market Basket Numerous bus options to public transportation and amenities. Buses to Kendall and Central Square Buses to Lechmere, Sullivan Station, Assembly Row



Terms: One year lease