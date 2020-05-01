All apartments in Somerville
Find more places like 249 Cedar St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Somerville, MA
/
249 Cedar St.
Last updated May 26 2020 at 2:21 PM

249 Cedar St.

249 Cedar Street · (323) 640-2075
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Somerville
See all
Powder House
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

249 Cedar Street, Somerville, MA 02145
Powder House

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,700

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 1 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
coffee bar
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
Single family home with a large living room, dining room, kitchen with a gas range, good size bedroom and a half bath on the first floor. On the second floor you'll find 4 additional bedrooms and a full bathroom. Hardwood floors, ample closet space, large windows throughout, freshly painted, basement storage, exclusive use washer/dryer, wrap around enclosed porch, off-street parking and large yard enhance this lovely home. A short distance to the Somerville Community Bike Path and thriving Magoun Square. Easy access to public transportation, Union, Porter and Davis Squares, shopping, restaurants, coffee shops and entertainment.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 249 Cedar St. have any available units?
249 Cedar St. has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 249 Cedar St. have?
Some of 249 Cedar St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 249 Cedar St. currently offering any rent specials?
249 Cedar St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 249 Cedar St. pet-friendly?
No, 249 Cedar St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerville.
Does 249 Cedar St. offer parking?
Yes, 249 Cedar St. does offer parking.
Does 249 Cedar St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 249 Cedar St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 249 Cedar St. have a pool?
No, 249 Cedar St. does not have a pool.
Does 249 Cedar St. have accessible units?
No, 249 Cedar St. does not have accessible units.
Does 249 Cedar St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 249 Cedar St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 249 Cedar St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 249 Cedar St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 249 Cedar St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

123 Highland Avenue
123 Highland Ave
Somerville, MA 02143
AVA Somerville
445 Artisan Way
Somerville, MA 02145
Avalon at Assembly Row
333 Great River Rd
Somerville, MA 02145
136 Highland Ave
136 Highland Ave
Somerville, MA 02143
Windsor at Maxwell's Green
1 Maxwells Grn
Somerville, MA 02145
Montaje
449 Canal St
Somerville, MA 02145

Similar Pages

Somerville 1 BedroomsSomerville 2 Bedrooms
Somerville Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSomerville Pet Friendly Places
Somerville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MA
Marlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Spring HillPowder House
Winter Hill
Mystic River

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity