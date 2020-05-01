249 Cedar St.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking coffee bar range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities coffee bar parking

Single family home with a large living room, dining room, kitchen with a gas range, good size bedroom and a half bath on the first floor. On the second floor you'll find 4 additional bedrooms and a full bathroom. Hardwood floors, ample closet space, large windows throughout, freshly painted, basement storage, exclusive use washer/dryer, wrap around enclosed porch, off-street parking and large yard enhance this lovely home. A short distance to the Somerville Community Bike Path and thriving Magoun Square. Easy access to public transportation, Union, Porter and Davis Squares, shopping, restaurants, coffee shops and entertainment.



Terms: One year lease