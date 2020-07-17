All apartments in Somerville
24 Ashland St.
24 Ashland St.

24 Ashland Street · (781) 589-2047
24 Ashland Street, Somerville, MA 02144
Spring Hill

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This incredibly maintained property is located just .03 miles to Porter Square. Drenched in pure sunlight, this second floor unit boasts hardwood floors, high ceilings, an open floor plan with living room/dining room combo, an eat-in kitchen and two separated bedrooms with large closets. A bonus room is located off of the back bedroom. There is a private front deck, and a second private rooftop space. There is one garage and one tandem driveway parking spot included, free laundry and designated storage in the basement. Enjoy a low heating and cooling bill with a brand new American Standard 97% efficient system. The move in date is July 1, 2020. This is a non-smoking building. Sorry, no pets.

Terms: One year lease

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 24 Ashland St. have any available units?
24 Ashland St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Somerville, MA.
What amenities does 24 Ashland St. have?
Some of 24 Ashland St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 Ashland St. currently offering any rent specials?
24 Ashland St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 Ashland St. pet-friendly?
No, 24 Ashland St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerville.
Does 24 Ashland St. offer parking?
Yes, 24 Ashland St. offers parking.
Does 24 Ashland St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24 Ashland St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 Ashland St. have a pool?
No, 24 Ashland St. does not have a pool.
Does 24 Ashland St. have accessible units?
No, 24 Ashland St. does not have accessible units.
Does 24 Ashland St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24 Ashland St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 24 Ashland St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 24 Ashland St. has units with air conditioning.
