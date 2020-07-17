24 Ashland St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This incredibly maintained property is located just .03 miles to Porter Square. Drenched in pure sunlight, this second floor unit boasts hardwood floors, high ceilings, an open floor plan with living room/dining room combo, an eat-in kitchen and two separated bedrooms with large closets. A bonus room is located off of the back bedroom. There is a private front deck, and a second private rooftop space. There is one garage and one tandem driveway parking spot included, free laundry and designated storage in the basement. Enjoy a low heating and cooling bill with a brand new American Standard 97% efficient system. The move in date is July 1, 2020. This is a non-smoking building. Sorry, no pets.



Terms: One year lease