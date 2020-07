Amenities

Large 3bdr/1ba located in Somerville, not too far from Assembly Row and Sullivan Square station. Rooms are large and roughly equal size, and spaced apart in the house to maximize privacy. Each room has a queen bed. Sofa and kitchen table come as with the unit. Free laundry on-site. Basement is nicely tiled and has extra storage. Yard is shared with the other unit and comes with a grill to use. Kitchen features new appliances and dishwasher. Unit is gas heat. Cats OK. Available: 07/01/2020



Terms: One year lease