22 Woodbine St.

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher new construction parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking internet access new construction

2018 New Construction. This 900 square foot 3rd floor 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom apartment is available for immediate occupancy. Features an open floor plan with high vaulted ceilings, brand new hardwood floors, brand new windows with window treatments, gas heating and central air, granite/stainless kitchen, laundry hook-ups. Located within a 12 minute walk to Davis Square and Redline Train. Short distance also to Porter Square, Ball Square, Tufts University, Spring Hill and City Hall. 2 Miles to Assembly Row or Union Square. 10 minutes to Rt 93. 15 Minutes to Rt 2. Exclusively Offered by Robert Ortiz at Cambridge Portfolios LLC Lease from ASAP through 8/31/2020 Tenants are responsible for Gas, Electricity and Cable/Internet. Heating is by Gas. Up Front Costs: First Month Rent, Last Month Rent, Security Deposit, Applications Fees No Pets permitted No Parking included as offered. Off-street parking option may be accommodated for additional monthly fee. Laundry Hook-ups on-site Renter's Insurance Required



Terms: One year lease