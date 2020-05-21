All apartments in Somerville
Last updated June 6 2020 at 2:09 PM

22 Woodbine St.

22 Woodbine Street · (617) 756-5195
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

22 Woodbine Street, Somerville, MA 02143
Powder House

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
new construction
2018 New Construction. This 900 square foot 3rd floor 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom apartment is available for immediate occupancy. Features an open floor plan with high vaulted ceilings, brand new hardwood floors, brand new windows with window treatments, gas heating and central air, granite/stainless kitchen, laundry hook-ups. Located within a 12 minute walk to Davis Square and Redline Train. Short distance also to Porter Square, Ball Square, Tufts University, Spring Hill and City Hall. 2 Miles to Assembly Row or Union Square. 10 minutes to Rt 93. 15 Minutes to Rt 2. Exclusively Offered by Robert Ortiz at Cambridge Portfolios LLC Lease from ASAP through 8/31/2020 Tenants are responsible for Gas, Electricity and Cable/Internet. Heating is by Gas. Up Front Costs: First Month Rent, Last Month Rent, Security Deposit, Applications Fees No Pets permitted No Parking included as offered. Off-street parking option may be accommodated for additional monthly fee. Laundry Hook-ups on-site Renter's Insurance Required

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 Woodbine St. have any available units?
22 Woodbine St. has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 22 Woodbine St. have?
Some of 22 Woodbine St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 Woodbine St. currently offering any rent specials?
22 Woodbine St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Woodbine St. pet-friendly?
No, 22 Woodbine St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerville.
Does 22 Woodbine St. offer parking?
Yes, 22 Woodbine St. does offer parking.
Does 22 Woodbine St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22 Woodbine St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Woodbine St. have a pool?
No, 22 Woodbine St. does not have a pool.
Does 22 Woodbine St. have accessible units?
No, 22 Woodbine St. does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Woodbine St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22 Woodbine St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 22 Woodbine St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 22 Woodbine St. has units with air conditioning.
