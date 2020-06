Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly recently renovated gym extra storage

Recently Renovated! Great layout with 2 bedrooms on the 2nd floor and 2 additional smaller rooms on the 3rd floor. Works as a 4-bed or a 3-bed w/ office or a 2-bed with additional space for an office, home gym, additional storage, etc. Awesome, immaculate retro kitchen is big and bright, bath is new and the entire unit is freshly painted with gorgeous refinished floors. On-site laundry. Close to Harvard Square and Union Square. No smokers. Pets are negotiable.



Terms: One year lease