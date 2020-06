Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry

This is 3 bedrooms apartment available 9/1 in a 2 family house on first floor. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full bath, eat in kitchen with dishwasher and disposal, hardwood throughout and central heating and cooling, in unit Laundry room and back porch. Utilities are not included. Available: 9/1



Terms: One year lease