Just came in Lovely one bed in house, quiet side street, spacious bedroom with walk in Closet, living room, beautiful tile bath, Large galley kitchen with tons of cabinets, nice light very quiet, easy 5-7 min walk to Ultra hip Union sq, easy street parking pictures are of the actual avail Sept 1 this is a great deal don't wait! pictures are of the exact unit available taken by present tenant May 21, 2020 video available upon request Call Bill 617-803-9582



Terms: One year lease