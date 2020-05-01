All apartments in Somerville
19 Bow

19 Bow Street · No Longer Available
Location

19 Bow Street, Somerville, MA 02143
Prospect Hill

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Recently updated. Huge 2 bedroom condo with 3rd floor office and 2 full bathrooms - available to lease in Somerville

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Bow have any available units?
19 Bow doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Somerville, MA.
Is 19 Bow currently offering any rent specials?
19 Bow isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Bow pet-friendly?
No, 19 Bow is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerville.
Does 19 Bow offer parking?
No, 19 Bow does not offer parking.
Does 19 Bow have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19 Bow does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Bow have a pool?
No, 19 Bow does not have a pool.
Does 19 Bow have accessible units?
No, 19 Bow does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Bow have units with dishwashers?
No, 19 Bow does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19 Bow have units with air conditioning?
No, 19 Bow does not have units with air conditioning.
