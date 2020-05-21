All apartments in Somerville
Location

18 Linden Street, Somerville, MA 02143
Ward Two

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 18 Linden St. - Somerville - 3 Bedroom Rental · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Somerville 3 Bedroom - Close to Union Sq - AVAILABLE 6/1/20! Remodeled 3 bedroom unit on 2nd floor of a two family home. Eat-in kitchen, Living room, good size bedrooms, 2 bedrooms on the 3rd level.
Please view video and photos and reach out if you are interested.
Tenant responsible for all utilities except water/sewer.
Prime location by Union square. Market Basket, Restaurants, and MBTA easily accessible via multiple buses to Harvard, Kendall, Tufts, Central, Sullivan, and more.

* No pets
* No smoking
* 1 Year Lease

Requirements:
- * Proof of income (must be at least 2.5x the rent), good credit and good rental history
- First Month $2,700
- Last Month $2,700
- Broker Fee equal to 1/2 of one month's rent $1,350

*** DO NOT RELY ON INFORMATION POSTED OUTSIDE OF ADOEMARENTALS.COM WEBSITE -- SERACH OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE DETAILS ON THIS RENTAL***

Please inquire to check availability of this rental

Disclosure: This property is listed by Agape Realty Partners LLC who works in conjunction with AdoEma Realty LLC for application processing which includes credit and background check.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5817238)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 Linden St. have any available units?
18 Linden St. has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 18 Linden St. currently offering any rent specials?
18 Linden St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 Linden St. pet-friendly?
No, 18 Linden St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerville.
Does 18 Linden St. offer parking?
No, 18 Linden St. does not offer parking.
Does 18 Linden St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18 Linden St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 Linden St. have a pool?
No, 18 Linden St. does not have a pool.
Does 18 Linden St. have accessible units?
No, 18 Linden St. does not have accessible units.
Does 18 Linden St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 18 Linden St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18 Linden St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 18 Linden St. does not have units with air conditioning.
