18 Linden St.

Somerville 3 Bedroom - Close to Union Sq - AVAILABLE 6/1/20! Remodeled 3 bedroom unit on 2nd floor of a two family home. Eat-in kitchen, Living room, good size bedrooms, 2 bedrooms on the 3rd level.

Please view video and photos and reach out if you are interested.

Tenant responsible for all utilities except water/sewer.

Prime location by Union square. Market Basket, Restaurants, and MBTA easily accessible via multiple buses to Harvard, Kendall, Tufts, Central, Sullivan, and more.



* No pets

* No smoking

* 1 Year Lease



Requirements:

- * Proof of income (must be at least 2.5x the rent), good credit and good rental history

- First Month $2,700

- Last Month $2,700

- Broker Fee equal to 1/2 of one month's rent $1,350



Disclosure: This property is listed by Agape Realty Partners LLC who works in conjunction with AdoEma Realty LLC for application processing which includes credit and background check.



No Pets Allowed



