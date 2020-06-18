All apartments in Somerville
162 Walnut

162 Walnut Street · (617) 505-8321
Location

162 Walnut Street, Somerville, MA 02145
Winter Hill

Price and availability

Amenities

new construction
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
new construction
Beautiful and meticulously maintained 3-bedroom apartment within a 2-Family complex in east Somerville. This sunny home features 3 bedrooms with ample closet space, 1 living room, a large kitchen, and two full bathrooms, one of which was newly constructed. The kitchen is equipped with appliances, including gas stove, oven, and refrigerator. Convenient location, easy access to major highways and public transportation! Close to many shops and restaurants as well as all that Assembly Row has to offer!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 162 Walnut have any available units?
162 Walnut doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Somerville, MA.
What amenities does 162 Walnut have?
Some of 162 Walnut's amenities include new construction, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 162 Walnut currently offering any rent specials?
162 Walnut isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 162 Walnut pet-friendly?
No, 162 Walnut is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerville.
Does 162 Walnut offer parking?
No, 162 Walnut does not offer parking.
Does 162 Walnut have units with washers and dryers?
No, 162 Walnut does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 162 Walnut have a pool?
No, 162 Walnut does not have a pool.
Does 162 Walnut have accessible units?
No, 162 Walnut does not have accessible units.
Does 162 Walnut have units with dishwashers?
No, 162 Walnut does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 162 Walnut have units with air conditioning?
No, 162 Walnut does not have units with air conditioning.
