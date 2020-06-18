162 Walnut

Amenities

Beautiful and meticulously maintained 3-bedroom apartment within a 2-Family complex in east Somerville. This sunny home features 3 bedrooms with ample closet space, 1 living room, a large kitchen, and two full bathrooms, one of which was newly constructed. The kitchen is equipped with appliances, including gas stove, oven, and refrigerator. Convenient location, easy access to major highways and public transportation! Close to many shops and restaurants as well as all that Assembly Row has to offer!



Terms: One year lease