16 Linden Ave.
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:50 PM

16 Linden Ave.

16 Linden Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

16 Linden Avenue, Somerville, MA 02143
Spring Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Luxury and Location 2 Bed/2 bath in Porter Square !! look no further . This gorgeous open plan apartment has a massive open plan living room /kitchen combo with SS appliances dishwasher disposal . Tons of windows and sunlight - Video tour available - In person tour is available Large master bedroom with in suite bathroom Decent size second bedroom plus a second full bath Garage parking Porch off the living room Avl7/1-8/15 Flexible move date

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

