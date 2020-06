Amenities

This is a really nice 2 bedroom with in a very short distance to Sullivan Station. The apartment is on a raised first floor. Very high ceilings and hardwood floors. The bathroom is spacious and modern. The kitchen has a breakfast bar, gas cooking, dishwasher and disposal. Granite counter tops. Shopping and restaurants all up and down Broadway. Star Market very close by. There is not laundry in the building so you would have to go out to do laundry. There is only on street parking. The price is very fair for the size and condition of the apartment. You won't be disappointed. The landlord is offering a lease from Aug.1 through March 31st if this works well for you.



Terms: One year lease