Amenities

hardwood floors parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking

9-1 : This 2 bed 1 bath is in a wonderfully accessible and quiet area of Somerville. Recent renovations, includes 1 parking space in a plowed parking lot. You walk into bright and shiny hardwoods floors into the massive living room, and more storage space than you could need including clothing closets in each bedroom. Rooms fit no less then a queen sized bed night stands and dressers.



Terms: One year lease