Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher cats allowed

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly

Non-traditional 5-room layout with 2BR, living room, dining room, kitchen. Kitchen is granite/stainless, all new stove, DW, micro, refrigerator. New washer/dryer installed in pantry area. Unit has great front & back porches & a small shared backyard space. New heating/hot water systems so should be efficient. All new refinished hardwood, fresh paint, close to Porter SQ, this one is a winner! (Reference #170729)