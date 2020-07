Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Completely gut rehabbed in 2017. Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 full bath unit on the second floor in a three-family house located between Davis Square and Porter Square in Somerville. Very convenient to Tufts University and Lesley University. Unit features a high end amenities with living room and modern kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Central A/C. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Private washer/dryer in the unit. Beautiful shared yard. This unit has a private deck. On-street parking with a residential permit. Easy access to the public transportation and bus lines. Cat friendly for $25/month. Dog is considered on a case by case basis for an additional $75/month