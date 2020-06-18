All apartments in Somerville
12 Pearl Street Pl.
Last updated April 10 2020 at 4:06 PM

12 Pearl Street Pl.

12 Pearl Street Place · (617) 969-9000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12 Pearl Street Place, Somerville, MA 02145
East Somerville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Spacious recently renovated 2 bedroom in East Somerville! You can t beat this location! Easy access to bus lines, the Orange Line at Sullivan Square, quick access to the highway, Logan Airport, Cambridge, Boston, and all its surrounding towns which makes this the ideal commuter location! Short distance to Union Sq, Assembly Row, and Broadways shops and restaurants! Kitchen features a full set of stainless steel appliances, along with granite counters and generous cabinet space! Ideal layout has bedrooms on both sides of the sunny living area - one front facing with bay window and one rear facing with an additional office nook! High ceilings and hardwood floors round out this fantastic 2 bed! Free private laundry located in the direct-access basement. Relax and unwind in your peaceful sanctuary after a hard day at work. Don't miss this opportunity to live in one of Somerville's hottest neighborhood! The unit will be delivered furnished!Available 09/01.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Pearl Street Pl. have any available units?
12 Pearl Street Pl. has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12 Pearl Street Pl. have?
Some of 12 Pearl Street Pl.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Pearl Street Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
12 Pearl Street Pl. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Pearl Street Pl. pet-friendly?
No, 12 Pearl Street Pl. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerville.
Does 12 Pearl Street Pl. offer parking?
No, 12 Pearl Street Pl. does not offer parking.
Does 12 Pearl Street Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 Pearl Street Pl. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Pearl Street Pl. have a pool?
No, 12 Pearl Street Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 12 Pearl Street Pl. have accessible units?
No, 12 Pearl Street Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Pearl Street Pl. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12 Pearl Street Pl. has units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Pearl Street Pl. have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 Pearl Street Pl. does not have units with air conditioning.
