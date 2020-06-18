12 Pearl Street Pl.

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Spacious recently renovated 2 bedroom in East Somerville! You can t beat this location! Easy access to bus lines, the Orange Line at Sullivan Square, quick access to the highway, Logan Airport, Cambridge, Boston, and all its surrounding towns which makes this the ideal commuter location! Short distance to Union Sq, Assembly Row, and Broadways shops and restaurants! Kitchen features a full set of stainless steel appliances, along with granite counters and generous cabinet space! Ideal layout has bedrooms on both sides of the sunny living area - one front facing with bay window and one rear facing with an additional office nook! High ceilings and hardwood floors round out this fantastic 2 bed! Free private laundry located in the direct-access basement. Relax and unwind in your peaceful sanctuary after a hard day at work. Don't miss this opportunity to live in one of Somerville's hottest neighborhood! The unit will be delivered furnished!Available 09/01.



Terms: One year lease