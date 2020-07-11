All apartments in Somerville
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:50 PM

11 Pleasant Ave.

11 Pleasant Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11 Pleasant Avenue, Somerville, MA 02143
Prospect Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Great Location on Pleasant Ave. Prospect Hill/Union Square Somerville Large Apartment Newly Renovated Eat-In Kitchen with Granite Countertops and Black Stainless Steel Appliances. Dishwasher Bonus Office Sized Room 1 Off-Street Parking Spot Included

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Pleasant Ave. have any available units?
11 Pleasant Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Somerville, MA.
What amenities does 11 Pleasant Ave. have?
Some of 11 Pleasant Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Pleasant Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
11 Pleasant Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Pleasant Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 11 Pleasant Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerville.
Does 11 Pleasant Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 11 Pleasant Ave. offers parking.
Does 11 Pleasant Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Pleasant Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Pleasant Ave. have a pool?
No, 11 Pleasant Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 11 Pleasant Ave. have accessible units?
No, 11 Pleasant Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Pleasant Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 Pleasant Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Pleasant Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 Pleasant Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
