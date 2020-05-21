All apartments in Somerville
1067 Broadway
1067 Broadway

1067 Broadway · (617) 283-4689
Location

1067 Broadway, Somerville, MA 02144
Medford Hillside

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
A very spacious 4BR, 2 Full Bath on 2nd & 3rd floor of 2-family home. Kitchen is nicely updated with fridge, stove, microwave, and dishwasher. LR,DR, study, 1 shared off street parking space included and plenty of on street parking available as well & 5 minute walk to Davis Sq (7 mins to Red Line); Paulina, Holland to Davis. T bus stop right on Broadway. Front and rear porches. 2 Huge floors in the 02144 zip code! Great Shopping and Restaurants close by; New Gourmet Market. There is non-coin-op laundry in the basement!! Professionally managed 24/7. No utilities included. Tenant pays for water as well. First/Last/Security required. Available 9/1.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1067 Broadway have any available units?
1067 Broadway has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1067 Broadway have?
Some of 1067 Broadway's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1067 Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
1067 Broadway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1067 Broadway pet-friendly?
No, 1067 Broadway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerville.
Does 1067 Broadway offer parking?
Yes, 1067 Broadway does offer parking.
Does 1067 Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1067 Broadway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1067 Broadway have a pool?
No, 1067 Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 1067 Broadway have accessible units?
No, 1067 Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 1067 Broadway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1067 Broadway has units with dishwashers.
Does 1067 Broadway have units with air conditioning?
No, 1067 Broadway does not have units with air conditioning.
