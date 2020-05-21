1067 Broadway

Amenities

A very spacious 4BR, 2 Full Bath on 2nd & 3rd floor of 2-family home. Kitchen is nicely updated with fridge, stove, microwave, and dishwasher. LR,DR, study, 1 shared off street parking space included and plenty of on street parking available as well & 5 minute walk to Davis Sq (7 mins to Red Line); Paulina, Holland to Davis. T bus stop right on Broadway. Front and rear porches. 2 Huge floors in the 02144 zip code! Great Shopping and Restaurants close by; New Gourmet Market. There is non-coin-op laundry in the basement!! Professionally managed 24/7. No utilities included. Tenant pays for water as well. First/Last/Security required. Available 9/1.



