104 Elm St.
Last updated July 2 2020 at 8:27 AM

104 Elm St.

104 Elm Street · (617) 803-9582
Location

104 Elm Street, Somerville, MA 02144
Porter Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,695

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1190 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Modern two bed with open feel, good sized living room with open kitchen area, Kitchen has granite counter tops, nice cabinets, D&D, two bedroom,a/c, , Marble bath wow!!, two full baths, elevator building, laundry on site with smart card, large 1190 sq ft, good closet space, resident super, next to Cool Bike path, rent includes heat and you control the temperature, and free garage parking for one car 3 minute walk to Davis sq red line T, great deal will not last, avail now or July 1 call Bill 617-803-9582 Pictures are of a similar unit in same building

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 Elm St. have any available units?
104 Elm St. has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 104 Elm St. have?
Some of 104 Elm St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 Elm St. currently offering any rent specials?
104 Elm St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 Elm St. pet-friendly?
No, 104 Elm St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerville.
Does 104 Elm St. offer parking?
Yes, 104 Elm St. offers parking.
Does 104 Elm St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 104 Elm St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 Elm St. have a pool?
No, 104 Elm St. does not have a pool.
Does 104 Elm St. have accessible units?
No, 104 Elm St. does not have accessible units.
Does 104 Elm St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 104 Elm St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 104 Elm St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 104 Elm St. has units with air conditioning.
