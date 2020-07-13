104 Elm St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking garage

Modern two bed with open feel, good sized living room with open kitchen area, Kitchen has granite counter tops, nice cabinets, D&D, two bedroom,a/c, , Marble bath wow!!, two full baths, elevator building, laundry on site with smart card, large 1190 sq ft, good closet space, resident super, next to Cool Bike path, rent includes heat and you control the temperature, and free garage parking for one car 3 minute walk to Davis sq red line T, great deal will not last, avail now or July 1 call Bill 617-803-9582 Pictures are of a similar unit in same building



Terms: One year lease