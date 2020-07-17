All apartments in Somerville
100 thurston St.
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:13 AM

100 thurston St.

100 Thurston Street · (617) 803-9582
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

100 Thurston Street, Somerville, MA 02145
Winter Hill

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
You are saved, home run one bed, just in heated, storage, laundry parking avail Tired of high Cambridge price? this is a real one bed get to Cambridge in a few minutes driving or biking and its hundreds less than a comparable in Cambridge or Davis sq, think 2200 or so, This one bedroom has beautiful hardwood floors and a very clean tile bath, nice eat in kitchen, spacious living room and large bedroom, laundry on site and this building is run by one of the best landlords I know of. plus parking space available for extra 50 dollars cool! avail Sept 1 Call Bill 617-803-9582 pictures are the exact unit taken by the present tenant May 21, 2020 video available upon request

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 thurston St. have any available units?
100 thurston St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Somerville, MA.
Is 100 thurston St. currently offering any rent specials?
100 thurston St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 thurston St. pet-friendly?
No, 100 thurston St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerville.
Does 100 thurston St. offer parking?
Yes, 100 thurston St. offers parking.
Does 100 thurston St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 thurston St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 thurston St. have a pool?
No, 100 thurston St. does not have a pool.
Does 100 thurston St. have accessible units?
No, 100 thurston St. does not have accessible units.
Does 100 thurston St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 100 thurston St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 100 thurston St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 100 thurston St. does not have units with air conditioning.
