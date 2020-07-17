100 thurston St.

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors parking

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

You are saved, home run one bed, just in heated, storage, laundry parking avail Tired of high Cambridge price? this is a real one bed get to Cambridge in a few minutes driving or biking and its hundreds less than a comparable in Cambridge or Davis sq, think 2200 or so, This one bedroom has beautiful hardwood floors and a very clean tile bath, nice eat in kitchen, spacious living room and large bedroom, laundry on site and this building is run by one of the best landlords I know of. plus parking space available for extra 50 dollars cool! avail Sept 1 Call Bill 617-803-9582 pictures are the exact unit taken by the present tenant May 21, 2020 video available upon request



Terms: One year lease