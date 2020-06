Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Come take a look at this fabulous 2 bedroom apartment in desirable West Medford, close to Tufts University as well. Please do not inquire about earlier move in dates. Showings TBD as of this point. Must have income equal or greater than $70K and good credit. No smoking or pets preferred. 1 month broker fee required in addition to First and Last month's rent.



Terms: One year lease