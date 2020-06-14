/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020
541 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Everett, MA
The Pioneer
1760 Revere Beach Parkway, Everett, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,224
823 sqft
Every adventurer needs a home base to rest, relax, and refuel-welcome to yours. Spacious open-concept homes invite small gatherings, while private balconies* offer a quiet place to soak in the Boston skyline.
The Batch Yard
25 Charlton St, Everett, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,258
756 sqft
Upscale studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments just five minutes to downtown Boston and ten minutes to North Station. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, Nest thermostats, patio/balcony. Pool, rooftop deck with grilling.
25 Charlton St.
25 Charlton Street, Everett, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,105
753 sqft
BEDROOM TYPES & MONTHLY RATES: Studio: (510-541 sq. ft) $1700-$1975 Open 1 Bed, 1 Bath: (557-692 sq. ft) $1700-$2105 1 Bed, 1 Bath: (693-928 sq. ft) $2100-$2455 1 Bed, 1 Bath plus Den: (810-894 sq. ft) $2415-$2710 2 Bed, 2 Bath: (935-1144 sq.
50/55 Station Landing
50 Station Lndg, Medford, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,129
705 sqft
Luxury waterfront living. Experience the ultimate in convenience with on-site retail shops and restaurants, plus a train service to Boston via the Orange Line from the adjacent Wellington MBTA station.
Axis Admiral's Hill
325 Commandants Way, Chelsea, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,960
915 sqft
Luxurious apartment homes with designer amenities. Stainless steel appliances, granite counters, gas fireplaces, and oversized bathrooms with soaking tubs. Easy access to public transit. Covered parking available.
RE150
150 Rivers Edge Dr, Medford, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,170
839 sqft
Medford apartment on River's Edge Drive is located near Hwys 16 and 28. Amenities of this pet-friendly community include an outdoor amphitheater, swimming pool, and gym. Apartment features W/D hookup, dishwasher, and fireplace.
Gateway at Malden Center
14 Summer St, Malden, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,045
775 sqft
Less than 8 miles from downtown Boston and close to I-93, Middlesex Fells Reservation, shopping, dining and more. This pet-friendly complex offers granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, clubhouse, indoor pool, gym, sauna and hot tub.
Modera Medford
5 Cabot Rd, Medford, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,311
881 sqft
Minutes to Route 16, I-93 and Wellington Station. Modern apartments situated along the Malden riverfront. Community boasts a wildlife observation deck, a rooftop deck with city views and direct access to walking trails.
Wellington Place
34 Brainard Ave, Medford, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,365
794 sqft
Homes feature granite counters and extra storage. Community includes a clubhouse and pool. Jog along the nearby Mystic River. Close to I-93, Route 2, I-9, and the Orange Line, making your commute a breeze.
Rivers Edge
100 Rivers Edge Dr, Medford, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,289
860 sqft
Minutes from the Malden River and the Fellsway. Updated interiors with fireplaces, granite countertops, hardwood floors and lots of storage. On-site pool, coffee bar, business center, gym and game room.
AVA Somerville
445 Artisan Way, Somerville, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,485
669 sqft
Thoughtfully designed floor plans with chalkboard walls, customizable closets, and in-unit washer and dryer. Fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances in select units. Urban-inspired design. Courtyard terrace. Near beautiful Mystic River.
Avalon at Assembly Row
333 Great River Rd, Somerville, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,108
737 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments, townhomes and lofts. Views of Mystic River in select apartments from private patio or balcony. Furnished units available. Fitness center. Pet friendly.
Mezzo Design Lofts
30 Caldwell St, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,677
801 sqft
Apartments offer a location that is close to great universities. They are pet-friendly, offer 24 hour maintenance and a courtyard. Other amenities include controlled access entry, air conditioning and covered garage parking.
Harborview at the Navy Yard
250 1st Ave, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,499
807 sqft
Waterfront apartments, studio to three-bedroom, close to Tobin Memorial Bridge. Great options for commuters, as residents have access to a discounted water taxi, shuttle to Government Center, and MBTA just steps away.
The Harvey
50 Hood Park Drive, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,590
665 sqft
The Harvey is as unique as you are. Located in Hood Park, the newest neighborhood in Boston, The Harvey is a short subway or bike ride from downtown Boston and Cambridge.
J Malden Center
190 Pleasant St, Malden, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,425
768 sqft
Discover airy modern apartment living and an amazing collection of imaginative amenities located in the heart of a walk-friendly downtown full of small shops and tantalizing restaurants.
Montaje
449 Canal St, Somerville, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,728
739 sqft
Situated near Northern Expressway and the Sylvester Baxter Riverfront Park. Every unit features stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. On-site amenities include a sky lounge, outdoor fireplace and a cyber cafe.
Residences at Malden Station
138 Pleasant Street, Malden, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,420
758 sqft
Brand-new, pet-friendly community with a roof deck, a 24-hour gym, in-home laundry, built-in desks and wine racks. Commuting is easy - just 15 minutes to downtown Boston.
Pleasant Plaza
36 Dartmouth St, Malden, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
Welcome home to Pleasant Plaza, a Carabetta Community.
75 SL
75 Station Lndg, Medford, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,599
670 sqft
Modern apartments provide both a smoke-free and green community. Trendy, upscale decor features recent renovations with granite counters, hardwood floors and in unit laundry. Apartments offer bike storage, a media room and are pet friendly.
452 Rutherford Ave
452 Rutherford Avenue, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,400
590 sqft
Charlestown NO FEE 1 bed near T - Property Id: 261648 Quick walk to the Orange Line T station and bus routes into Downtown Boston with easy access to I-93, Rt.1, Rt.99.
41 Mount Pleasant St.
41 Mount Pleasant Street, Somerville, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
650 sqft
One bedroom apartment with brand new hardwood floors and awesome ceiling height right down the street from a Sullivan sq Train stop, restaurants, markets, coffee shops and more ! Great location-- one minute to the T.
1538 Eastern Ave.
1538 Eastern Avenue, Malden, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
600 sqft
Bright open 1 bed 1 bathroom apartment Hardwood Floors, Newly refinished bathroom. Private deck off living room Laundry in building New appliances. Parking space included with rent. Large common yard.
30 Polk St.
30 Polk Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,650
816 sqft
PET FRIENDLY Brand New construction! Sleek, new, modern living in Charlestown, the heart of one of Boston's most desirable neighborhoods! Located only minutes from local attractions such as Bunker Hill Monument, the Gas Light District, City Square &
