166 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Melrose, MA
Oak Grove - Pine Banks
6 Units Available
Jack Flats by Windsor
1000 Stone Pl, Melrose, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,090
732 sqft
Located in a historic building in Melrose. Within walking distance of multiple rail stations and bus stops for an easy commute to downtown Boston. Each apartment features a kitchen with designer cabinets and granite countertops.
Oak Grove - Pine Banks
42 Units Available
Windsor at Oak Grove
12 Island Hill Ave, Melrose, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,150
820 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes featuring high ceilings, modern kitchens, and in-unit laundry. Boston downtown is 15 minutes away. Community amenities include a fitness center and a swimming pool. Pet-friendly.
Oak Grove - Pine Banks
13 Units Available
The Washingtons
102 Washington St, Melrose, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,078
821 sqft
This community's numerous amenities include a trash valet, gym, fire pit and garage parking. Units feature walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Oakdale Park and the Melrose Family YMCS are both nearby.
Melrose Highlands
1 Unit Available
49 Melrose St.
49 Melrose Street, Melrose, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
800 sqft
Melrose Towers condo is a great location close to everything you need; Whole Foods, commuter rail, buses, churches, ect. Short leap to Melrose center to enjoy all the great restaurants & stores.
Results within 1 mile of Melrose
West Revere
107 Units Available
The Chase at Overlook Ridge (Malden)
4 Stone Lane, Malden, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,767
791 sqft
Living well means moving forward. Not just keeping up, but staying ahead. Step into The Chase at Overlook Ridge apartments in Malden, Massachusetts and step up to modern apartment living on the North Shore of Boston.
West Revere
102 Units Available
Alterra (Revere)
11 Overlook Ridge Drive, Revere, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,719
781 sqft
Alterra at Overlook Ridge in Revere, Massachusetts offers the comfort and ease of apartment living with all of the thoughtful finishing touches that make this a glorious place to call home.
West Revere
90 Units Available
The Emery at Overlook Ridge
21 Quarry Lane, Malden, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,955
781 sqft
Now Leasing! The Emery at Overlook Ridge brings together modern apartment features and on-point amenities in a tucked-away setting that is only 15 minutes from downtown Boston.
Maplewood
13 Units Available
Gateway at Malden Center
14 Summer St, Malden, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,045
775 sqft
Less than 8 miles from downtown Boston and close to I-93, Middlesex Fells Reservation, shopping, dining and more. This pet-friendly complex offers granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, clubhouse, indoor pool, gym, sauna and hot tub.
Oakland Vale
15 Units Available
The Residences at Stevens Pond
1 Founders Way, Saugus, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,810
1016 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from US-1, I-95 and I-93 for easy commuting. Luxury units feature laundry, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community has pool, playground, gym, parking, fire pit and more.
Malden Center
180 Units Available
J Malden Center
190 Pleasant St, Malden, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,425
768 sqft
Discover airy modern apartment living and an amazing collection of imaginative amenities located in the heart of a walk-friendly downtown full of small shops and tantalizing restaurants.
Nobility Hill
219 Units Available
Alta Clara at the Fells
21 Executive Dr, Stoneham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,265
841 sqft
Apply Today and receive 1 MONTH FREE! Call now for your virtual tour.
Malden Center
34 Units Available
Residences at Malden Station
138 Pleasant Street, Malden, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,420
758 sqft
Brand-new, pet-friendly community with a roof deck, a 24-hour gym, in-home laundry, built-in desks and wine racks. Commuting is easy - just 15 minutes to downtown Boston.
Malden Center
2 Units Available
Pleasant Plaza
36 Dartmouth St, Malden, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
Welcome home to Pleasant Plaza, a Carabetta Community.
Oak Grove
1 Unit Available
103 Summer Street
103 Summer Street, Malden, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
* HALF BROKER FEE PAID BY LANDLORD** Well maintained brick building a mere 5 minute walk to the Malden Center T stop and many restaurants, bars, and shops! Apartments in this building all have hardwood floors, heat and hot water included, laundry
West Revere
1 Unit Available
19 Overlook Ridge Terrace
19 Overlook Ridge Terrace, Revere, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,780
800 sqft
[Style] 1B1B (Patio included) No Shared Room Needed [Date] April - July 22.
Maplewood
1 Unit Available
1538 Eastern Ave.
1538 Eastern Avenue, Malden, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
600 sqft
Bright open 1 bed 1 bathroom apartment Hardwood Floors, Newly refinished bathroom. Private deck off living room Laundry in building New appliances. Parking space included with rent. Large common yard.
Maplewood
1 Unit Available
17 Jordan St.
17 Jordan Ter, Malden, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
711 sqft
1 Bd,1 Bath, Pet Ok, Central Air, Covered Parking, Elevator Terms: One year lease
West End
1 Unit Available
495 PLEASANT ST
495 Pleasant Street, Malden, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
9999 sqft
START PARKING AND GET READY TO COME HOME. SINGLE PERSON OCCUPANCY ONLY-NO EXCEPTIONS! 3RD. FLOOR UNIT WITH 3 ROOMS 1 BR. 1FULL BATH WITH SMALL EAT IN KITCHEN, LARGE AND SPACIOUS L.R. WITH BIG CLOSET, MSTR. BR. IS QUEEN SIZE .
Maplewood
1 Unit Available
85 OLIVER
85 Oliver Street, Malden, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
9999 sqft
LOVELY 2ND. FLOOR UNIT IN A 6 UNIT BUILDING. SMALL EAT IN KITCHEN WITH AMPLE CABINETS AND COUINTER SPACE. STOVE AND FRIDGE, ADJOING A SPACIOUS L.R. 1 FULL BATH. MSTR.
Results within 5 miles of Melrose
Admirals Hill
9 Units Available
Axis Admiral's Hill
325 Commandants Way, Chelsea, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,960
915 sqft
Luxurious apartment homes with designer amenities. Stainless steel appliances, granite counters, gas fireplaces, and oversized bathrooms with soaking tubs. Easy access to public transit. Covered parking available.
Wellington
38 Units Available
RE150
150 Rivers Edge Dr, Medford, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,170
839 sqft
Medford apartment on River's Edge Drive is located near Hwys 16 and 28. Amenities of this pet-friendly community include an outdoor amphitheater, swimming pool, and gym. Apartment features W/D hookup, dishwasher, and fireplace.
Central Maverick Square - Paris Street
40 Units Available
Boston East
126 Border Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,427
650 sqft
Wireless entry using smartphones, free Wi-Fi in common areas and storage including refrigeration. Walk to the Blue Line Maverick T stop and the water Taxi. Air-conditioned units with contemporary kitchens.
Powder House
9 Units Available
Windsor at Maxwell's Green
1 Maxwells Grn, Somerville, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,775
760 sqft
Smoke-free and pet-friendly homes with gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry, and luxurious bathrooms. Residents have access to bike storage, dog park, and fitness studio, among other amenities. Porter Square is walking distance away.
Neighborhood Nine
85 Units Available
John Harvard
1 Langdon Street, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,365
603 sqft
Prime location close to Harvard, MIT and public transportation. Units are spacious and features Energy Star appliances and free heat and hot water. Community has 24-hour maintenance and online payments available.
