1 bedroom apartments
454 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Chelsea, MA
Admirals Hill
9 Units Available
Axis Admiral's Hill
325 Commandants Way, Chelsea, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,960
915 sqft
Luxurious apartment homes with designer amenities. Stainless steel appliances, granite counters, gas fireplaces, and oversized bathrooms with soaking tubs. Easy access to public transit. Covered parking available.
Broadway
8 Units Available
One Webster Apartments
1 Webster Ave, Chelsea, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
654 sqft
Provides easy access to commuting routes, such as I-93 and Route 1. One- and two-bedroom apartments with oversized windows, gourmet-style kitchens and carpeted bedrooms. Laundry, resort-style swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center located on-site.
Soldiers Home
18 Units Available
Parkside Commons
100 Stockton St, Chelsea, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,747
719 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments have oversized floor plans. Fully-equipped kitchens feature efficient appliances. The complex has a pool and a recently renovated fitness center. Located by Paul A. Dever Park.
Addison-Orange
1 Unit Available
84 Spruce
84 Spruce Street, Chelsea, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,154
670 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Central Maverick Square - Paris Street
40 Units Available
Boston East
126 Border Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,427
650 sqft
Wireless entry using smartphones, free Wi-Fi in common areas and storage including refrigeration. Walk to the Blue Line Maverick T stop and the water Taxi. Air-conditioned units with contemporary kitchens.
Thompson Square - Bunker Hill
14 Units Available
Harborview at the Navy Yard
250 1st Ave, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,499
807 sqft
Waterfront apartments, studio to three-bedroom, close to Tobin Memorial Bridge. Great options for commuters, as residents have access to a discounted water taxi, shuttle to Government Center, and MBTA just steps away.
Lower Mystic Basin
56 Units Available
The Pioneer
1760 Revere Beach Parkway, Everett, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,224
823 sqft
Every adventurer needs a home base to rest, relax, and refuel-welcome to yours. Spacious open-concept homes invite small gatherings, while private balconies* offer a quiet place to soak in the Boston skyline.
Lower Mystic Basin
23 Units Available
The Batch Yard
25 Charlton St, Everett, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,258
756 sqft
Upscale studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments just five minutes to downtown Boston and ten minutes to North Station. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, Nest thermostats, patio/balcony. Pool, rooftop deck with grilling.
Harbor View - Orient Heights
3 Units Available
Pratt Place
16-30 Pratt Pl, Revere, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,635
700 sqft
Pratt Place is conveniently located to Suffolk Downs, Logan Airport, and Rte. I95 with easy access to Boston. Shopping is right around the corner. Our buildings are modern and immaculately maintained.
Central Maverick Square - Paris Street
33 Units Available
The Eddy
10 New St, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,600
625 sqft
Modern homes with views of the Boston skyline. Bike storage and parking available. Tenants get access to a pool, fire pit and gym. Easy access to Logan International Airport. Near Lo Presti Park.
Thompson Square - Bunker Hill
1 Unit Available
30 Polk St.
30 Polk Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,650
816 sqft
PET FRIENDLY Brand New construction! Sleek, new, modern living in Charlestown, the heart of one of Boston's most desirable neighborhoods! Located only minutes from local attractions such as Bunker Hill Monument, the Gas Light District, City Square &
Jeffries Point
1 Unit Available
106 Chelsea St.
106 Chelsea Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
800 sqft
Welcome to this beautifully renovated unit! Grey hardwood floors throughout! Quartz countertops! White shaker cabinets! Rainfall shower head with new tiles throughout! Stainless steel appliances, Pet friendly, laundry in building coming soon.
Thompson Square - Bunker Hill
1 Unit Available
24 Baxter Rd.
24 Baxter Road, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,995
734 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Medford Street - The Neck
1 Unit Available
74 Sullivan St.
74 Sullivan Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,606
635 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Eagle Hill
1 Unit Available
139 Falcon
139 Falcon Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
600 sqft
Great East Boston one bedroom on Falcon Street. Enjoy the patio on summer nights, and a short distance to the harbor and waterfront. This unit is large, with an inviting kitchen and living space. Terms: One year lease
Lower Mystic Basin
1 Unit Available
25 Charlton St.
25 Charlton Street, Everett, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,105
753 sqft
BEDROOM TYPES & MONTHLY RATES: Studio: (510-541 sq. ft) $1700-$1975 Open 1 Bed, 1 Bath: (557-692 sq. ft) $1700-$2105 1 Bed, 1 Bath: (693-928 sq. ft) $2100-$2455 1 Bed, 1 Bath plus Den: (810-894 sq. ft) $2415-$2710 2 Bed, 2 Bath: (935-1144 sq.
Central Maverick Square - Paris Street
1 Unit Available
254 Saratoga
254 Saratoga Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
700 sqft
Spacious and newly renovated 700 sf one-bedroom floor-through apartment with in-unit washer/dryer, hardwood floors throughout, high-ceilings, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, in-unit washer/dryer, a luxurious bathroom with a walk-in
Thompson Square - Bunker Hill
1 Unit Available
42 8th St.
42 Eighth Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,550
632 sqft
This your opportunity to live in a full service building right in Charlestown's Navy Yard.
Jeffries Point
1 Unit Available
66 Frankfort St
66 Frankfort Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
400 sqft
Beautifully renovated top floor 1+ bedroom with hardwood floors, high ceilings and luxury amenities throughout. The kitchen features quartz counters, energy efficient stainless appliances, dishwasher, disposal, microwave and gas cooking.
Jeffries Point
1 Unit Available
60 Lubec st
60 Lubec Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
388 sqft
Vacant, easy to show. Located near Logan Airport. One Bedroom,Living room, one bathroom, and a kitchen hardwood floors. The unit was recently completely painted. The apartment is near Maverick train station.
Medford Street - The Neck
1 Unit Available
31 Russell Street
31 Russell Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
555 sqft
Renovated, furnished first floor studio with entire wall of exposed brick. In unit laundry. Updated kitchen with cherry cabinets, stainless appliances, granite counters and tile flooring. Recessed lighting. Wide pine flooring.
Eagle Hill
1 Unit Available
197 Lexington St
197 Lexington Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
780 sqft
Welcome Home! This gorgeous newly updated 1 bedroom + den offers an open floor plan with gleaming hardwood floors, a large bedroom and a full bathroom.
Harbor View - Orient Heights
1 Unit Available
75 Waldemar Ave
75 Waldemar Avenue, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
577 sqft
Spacious 1 bedroom condo 5 min talk to blue line - Property Id: 252973 One bedroom one bathroom available from April 1st, in East Boston. 5 min walk to blue line. Comes with a parking spot. Washer/ dryer in the building. 2 min drive to Route 1.
West Revere
90 Units Available
The Emery at Overlook Ridge
21 Quarry Lane, Malden, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,955
781 sqft
Now Leasing! The Emery at Overlook Ridge brings together modern apartment features and on-point amenities in a tucked-away setting that is only 15 minutes from downtown Boston.
