Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors microwave extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator gym on-site laundry 24hr maintenance parking cc payments e-payments internet access online portal

**Two Months Free Rent on Select Apartments** Brattle Arms apartments for rent in Cambridge exemplify our mandate to restore and renovate historic Cambridge MA apartments to their original glory. The seven story apartment building includes an elevator, fitness room, and laundry room. Located in the heart of Harvard Square, close to famed Harvard University and MIT, and within easy reach of shops, dining, public transportation, and the Harvard Square T stop, this Cambridge MA apartment offers one- or two-bedroom apartments for rent. Each apartment includes free heat and hot water, low-flow faucets and other energy-saving features, and is covered by our 24 hour maintenance and 30 day customer service guarantees.