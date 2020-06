Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Available for July or August move in. Located in the "hard to find" east somerville MIT area. A large 3 bed, 1 bath apartment on two living levels with renovated kitchen. Apartment features large kitchen that was updated a couple of years ago with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher. There's also off-street parking for 2 cars. Gas heat. Cats allowed. Laundry on site. Hardwood floors and oversized windows. A modern apartment in a great location close to MIT and Lechmere station!



Terms: One year lease