All apartments in Cambridge
Find more places like 933 Massachusetts Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cambridge, MA
/
933 Massachusetts Ave.
Last updated July 4 2020 at 2:33 AM

933 Massachusetts Ave.

933 Massachusetts Avenue · (857) 891-1550
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cambridge
See all
Riverside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

933 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge, MA 02139
Riverside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
elevator
concierge
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
concierge
elevator
parking
garage
Available July 1. 2 bed and 2 bath. $2900 for a July 1 start date only. Hardwood entry, rest of unit light gray carpeting. Washer dryer in unit. Includes one garage parking space for only $150 a month if desired. Rent $3000 with an August 1 start date. Great condo unit, very sunny, unit facing south on high floor. Elevator building, garage parking, kitchen with dishwasher, concierge. Both bedrooms decent size, fit queen beds with no problems. Marble bathrooms. Central air conditioning. Location : 10 minute walk Harvard Square and 10 min walk Central sq. On the Longwood Shuttle bus line too. Please call or text Connie r.e., at 857.891.1550 and I will call or text immediately upon receipt. It is always fastest calling or texting me first. 857.891.1550 .

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 933 Massachusetts Ave. have any available units?
933 Massachusetts Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cambridge, MA.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 933 Massachusetts Ave. have?
Some of 933 Massachusetts Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 933 Massachusetts Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
933 Massachusetts Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 933 Massachusetts Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 933 Massachusetts Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 933 Massachusetts Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 933 Massachusetts Ave. offers parking.
Does 933 Massachusetts Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 933 Massachusetts Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 933 Massachusetts Ave. have a pool?
No, 933 Massachusetts Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 933 Massachusetts Ave. have accessible units?
No, 933 Massachusetts Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 933 Massachusetts Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 933 Massachusetts Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 933 Massachusetts Ave.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

AVA North Point
2 Leighton St
Cambridge, MA 02141
334 Harvard Street Trust
334 Harvard St
Cambridge, MA 02139
The Lofts at Kendall Square
195 Binney St
Cambridge, MA 02142
Zinc
22 Water St
Cambridge, MA 02141
62 Homer
66 Homer Ave
Cambridge, MA 02138
Watermark Kendall East
300 Kendall St
Cambridge, MA 02142
Proto
88 Ames Street
Cambridge, MA 02142
91 Sidney
91 Sidney St
Cambridge, MA 02139

Similar Pages

Cambridge 1 BedroomsCambridge 2 Bedrooms
Cambridge Apartments with ParkingCambridge Luxury Places
Cambridge Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MASomerville, MAMedford, MAManchester, NHMalden, MARevere, MAWeymouth Town, MA
Nashua, NHNewton, MAMarlborough, MALawrence, MAArlington, MAWatertown Town, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North CambridgeEast CambridgeCambridgeport
Neighborhood NineMid CambridgeRiverside
West CambridgeAggasiz Harvard University

Apartments Near Colleges

Hult International Business SchoolHarvard University
Lesley UniversityMassachusetts Institute of Technology
Rhode Island College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity