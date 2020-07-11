933 Massachusetts Ave.

Amenities

Available July 1. 2 bed and 2 bath. $2900 for a July 1 start date only. Hardwood entry, rest of unit light gray carpeting. Washer dryer in unit. Includes one garage parking space for only $150 a month if desired. Rent $3000 with an August 1 start date. Great condo unit, very sunny, unit facing south on high floor. Elevator building, garage parking, kitchen with dishwasher, concierge. Both bedrooms decent size, fit queen beds with no problems. Marble bathrooms. Central air conditioning. Location : 10 minute walk Harvard Square and 10 min walk Central sq. On the Longwood Shuttle bus line too. Please call or text Connie r.e., at 857.891.1550 and I will call or text immediately upon receipt. It is always fastest calling or texting me first. 857.891.1550 .



Terms: One year lease