93 Kirkland

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Tantalizing Harvard Square offering fit for the modern day renter! Renovated just a few years ago, this updated unit has granite counters, new cabinets, stainless appliances, hardwood floors, and laundry in UNIT. Located in Dali Sq, it is walking distance to Harvard, Central, Inman, and Porter Squares. Available for an immediate move in, but dates up until AUGUST 1ST will be considered. No pets please, off street parking available for $100/month. ** UNIT IS VACANT AND CAN BE SHOWN IN PERSON **



Terms: One year lease