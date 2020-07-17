All apartments in Cambridge
93 Kirkland

93 Kirkland Street · (617) 544-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

93 Kirkland Street, Cambridge, MA 02138
Aggasiz - Harvard University

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Tantalizing Harvard Square offering fit for the modern day renter! Renovated just a few years ago, this updated unit has granite counters, new cabinets, stainless appliances, hardwood floors, and laundry in UNIT. Located in Dali Sq, it is walking distance to Harvard, Central, Inman, and Porter Squares. Available for an immediate move in, but dates up until AUGUST 1ST will be considered. No pets please, off street parking available for $100/month. ** UNIT IS VACANT AND CAN BE SHOWN IN PERSON **

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 93 Kirkland have any available units?
93 Kirkland has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 93 Kirkland have?
Some of 93 Kirkland's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 93 Kirkland currently offering any rent specials?
93 Kirkland is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 93 Kirkland pet-friendly?
No, 93 Kirkland is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 93 Kirkland offer parking?
Yes, 93 Kirkland offers parking.
Does 93 Kirkland have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 93 Kirkland offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 93 Kirkland have a pool?
No, 93 Kirkland does not have a pool.
Does 93 Kirkland have accessible units?
No, 93 Kirkland does not have accessible units.
Does 93 Kirkland have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 93 Kirkland has units with dishwashers.
