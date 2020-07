Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave range Property Amenities on-site laundry

This is a beautiful Pre-War building minutes away from Harvard Square. This unit features hardwood floors, 5 appliance kitchen, lots of natural sunlight, tons of space, and they even include heat and hot water! BEST PART IS, THERE'S NO BROKERS FEE! AVAILABLE anytime between Now and 7/1/2020!



Terms: One year lease