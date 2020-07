Amenities

Solid 3 bed, great location, fair rent, excellent condition. Living AND dining room AND den, nice eat-in kitchen with dishwasher, and huge pantry. Private laundry in the basement. Well maintained 3 family house. About 10 +/- minutes to the Kendall T. Central Sq and Inman Sq are close too. Available August 15th, no pets and no smoking please. Decent street parking.